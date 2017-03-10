This is nothing but fatuous gobbledygook. The GOP has had six years to come up with an alternative plan, and never has done so. Its current strategy is to repeal the Affordable Care Act now, and then cook up a replacement sometime in the next two, three, even four years. (They can’t even agree on a time frame.) What exactly is a “patient-centered system,” anyway?
Republicans call Obamacare a 'failure.' These 7 charts show they couldn't be more wrong - LA Times
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:14 AM
