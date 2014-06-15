REMINDER: Tea Partiers still want a default that will destroy the global economy | Eclectablog

With television pundits and talking heads touting surprise over Cantor losing his congressional seat, it only goes to show how quickly they have forgotten Lugar vs Mourdock -- and look how that turned out.

"One of the biggest victories by the Tea Party came in the 2012 primaries when GOP Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana was defeated by state Treasurer Richard Mourdock. It was a race that has come to define many Tea Party vs. GOP establishment campaigns. Mourdock was backed by Sarah Palin and conservative groups such as the Tea Party Express, FreedomWorks and the Club for Growth Lugar, who was in the Senate for 36 years, was attacked as out of step and moderate. At the time of his defeat, Lugar was the longest-serving senator in Indiana’s history and the longest-serving Republican in the Senate chamber alongside Utah’s Orrin Hatch. Mourdock was defeated by Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly in the general election, partly because of comments he made in the closing weeks about rape." - USA Today, June 10, 2014.