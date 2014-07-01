Hobby Lobby ruling could boost Dems

"It’s not just that the health-care law’s requirement that employer-sponsored insurance cover contraception is popular with voters—though it is. Or that many Republicans are now on record celebrating a decision that leaves a woman’s contraceptive choices in the hands of her boss—though they are. More important, the court’s 5-4 ruling, backed by the five GOP-appointed justices, helps Democrats make the case that women’s health care and reproductive rights are genuinely at risk if Republicans expand their power this fall."