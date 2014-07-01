"It’s not just that the health-care law’s requirement that employer-sponsored insurance cover contraception is popular with voters—though it is. Or that many Republicans are now on record celebrating a decision that leaves a woman’s contraceptive choices in the hands of her boss—though they are. More important, the court’s 5-4 ruling, backed by the five GOP-appointed justices, helps Democrats make the case that women’s health care and reproductive rights are genuinely at risk if Republicans expand their power this fall."
Hobby Lobby ruling could boost Dems
