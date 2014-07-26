Worst... Congress... Ever...

Following a special election to fill the seat left by Republican Trey Radel who resigned in January after his cocaine conviction -- elected to office in November 2012, in October 2013, Radel was caught buying cocaine from an undercover federal agent -- Representative Curtis J. Clawson was given a seat on the prestigious House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Yesterday, the freshman from Florida apologized for mistaking two senior US officials as 'foreigners' during a hearing saying he "shot an air ball." This wasn't simply a gaff. This illustrates that the man was totally unprepared for the committee hearing and in most likelihood the job as US Representative.

Apparently the Republican Party in its nomination process hasn't finished scraping the bottom of the barrel.