Receiving Notifications

Hello HP Refugees!

HITO and I recently discovered a method on Newsvine that you should all be made aware of: How to receive email notifications of your friends' articles and seeds.

On your My MSNBC page, you can select members, TV personalities, bloggers, etc., to follow which when they post links or comment on articles their activity is listed in your News Feed. There's a second reason for Following and that is that the list is mirrored in your NV settings which you can then receive auto-notifications through your email when they post new seeds/articles on NV.

On newsvine.com select your Account Settings > select the NEWSVINE COM tab > on the left select Email Alerts > scroll down below Authors and select SHOW ALL. There you can check off who you wish to receive notifications from and the method -- Immediately or after they become Popular as well as receive a Daily or Weekly Digest.

You can also opt to receive email alerts concerning nations, however the only nation that appears on my personal list is a nation that no longer exists. Mind you, other than HP Refugees I've not had time to venture into other nations so if anyone has any experience with this setting please post your comments.

Thanks for your continued support of HPR,

Derek