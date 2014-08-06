Try Governing for a Change

An open letter by Senator Barbara Boxer of California
"Before rushing to their summer recess last week, the Republican House of Representatives passed a chilling bill targeting desperate immigrant children.
That followed their vote to sue our president, who is actually working to address America's challenges.
I hope you have a moment to read my opinion piece about all of this on the Huffington Post." - Sen. Barbara Boxer 08/05/14
