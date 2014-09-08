"The message is, take the stairs!": Fox News hosts joke about domestic violence, get a lot of other things wrong

You know what Fox News thinks is hilarious? Wait for it: domestic violence.
To receive email notifications of your friend's seeds and articles go to:
http://fb-derekbeauchemin1.newsvine.com/_news/2014/08/03/25142310-receiving-notifications
You know what Fox News thinks is hilarious? Wait for it: domestic violence.
To receive email notifications of your friend's seeds and articles go to:
http://fb-derekbeauchemin1.newsvine.com/_news/2014/08/03/25142310-receiving-notifications
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment