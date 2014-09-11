Bernie Sanders Calls Republican Blocking Of Citizens United Amendment A Defeat For Democracy

The Democracy for All amendment in response to Citizens United has failed by six votes this afternoon.

This is how the vote went:

YEAs ---54 Baldwin (D-WI), Begich (D-AK), Bennet (D-CO), Blumenthal (D-CT), Booker (D-NJ), Boxer (D-CA), Brown (D-OH), Cantwell (D-WA), Cardin (D-MD), Carper (D-DE), Casey (D-PA), Coons (D-DE), Donnelly (D-IN), Durbin (D-IL), Feinstein (D-CA), Franken (D-MN), Hagan (D-NC), Harkin (D-IA), Heinrich (D-NM), Heitkamp (D-ND), Hirono (D-HI), Johnson (D-SD), Kaine (D-VA), King (I-ME), Klobuchar (D-MN), Landrieu (D-LA), Leahy (D-VT), Levin (D-MI), Manchin (D-WV), Markey (D-MA), McCaskill (D-MO), Menendez (D-NJ), Merkley (D-OR), Mikulski (D-MD), Murphy (D-CT), Murray (D-WA), Nelson (D-FL), Pryor (D-AR), Reed (D-RI), Reid (D-NV), Rockefeller (D-WV), Sanders (I-VT), Schatz (D-HI), Schumer (D-NY), Shaheen (D-NH), Stabenow (D-MI), Tester (D-MT), Udall (D-CO), Udall (D-NM), Walsh (D-MT), Warner (D-VA), Warren (D-MA), Whitehouse (D-RI), Wyden (D-OR)

NAYs ---42 Alexander (R-TN), Ayotte (R-NH), Barrasso (R-WY), Blunt (R-MO), Boozman (R-AR), Burr (R-NC), Chambliss (R-GA), Coats (R-IN), Cochran (R-MS), Collins (R-ME), Corker (R-TN), Cornyn (R-TX), Crapo (R-ID), Enzi (R-WY), Fischer (R-NE), Flake (R-AZ), Graham (R-SC), Grassley (R-IA), Hatch (R-UT), Heller (R-NV), Hoeven (R-ND), Inhofe (R-OK), Isakson (R-GA), Johanns (R-NE), Johnson (R-WI), Kirk (R-IL), Lee (R-UT), McCain (R-AZ), McConnell (R-KY), Moran (R-KS), Paul (R-KY), Portman (R-OH), Risch (R-ID), Roberts (R-KS), Rubio (R-FL), Scott (R-SC), Sessions (R-AL), Shelby (R-AL), Thune (R-SD), Toomey (R-PA), Vitter (R-LA), Wicker (R-MS)

Not Voting - 4

Coburn (R-OK), Cruz (R-TX), Gillibrand (D-NY), Murkowski (R-AK)

To read the text of S.J.Res.19 - A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the United States relating to contributions and expenditures intended to affect elections:

https://beta.congress.gov/bill/113th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/19/text