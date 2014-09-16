Political hysteria over ISIS

Is it any wonder that 68% of Americans (according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Annenberg poll conducted after the president’s primetime speech on Sept. 10, 2014) feel that ISIS/ISIL is an impending threat that requires military action when spurious "reports" and the "be afraid, be very afraid" card are being played by the same cast of dolts that caused one of the biggest blunders within recent history?

Have these 68% of Americans just woken from a coma?

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) who serves on the House Armed Services Committee said two weeks ago:

"This president has ignored the intent of enemies like ISIS to exploit our porous border and if they ever gained the capacity to hurt us, with Iran on the cusp of potentially gaining a nuclear weapons capability, we could see a situation where terrorists could gain access to nuclear weapons and the shadow of nuclear terrorism could fall across this world and if that happens this president will be remembered in history as the one who stood by with a golf club in his hand and let it happen.” - Fox News Aug. 30, 2014.

video link: foxnews.com

And this past weekend Rep Franks doubled down with,

"It is true, that we know that ISIS is present in Ciudad Juarez or they were within the last few weeks,” Franks said. “So there’s no question that they have designs on trying to come into Arizona. The comment that I’ve made is that if unaccompanied minors can cross the border then certainly trained terrorists probably can to. It is something that is real.”

link: buzzfeed.com

As to the source of Rep. Franks' claim:

"…Franks was apparently passing along rumors from a far-right legal group called Judicial Watch, which believes it knows about ISIS operating in Mexico. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said officials are “aware of absolutely nothing credible to substantiate this claim,” but that didn’t stop an Armed Services Committee member from presenting the rumors as a “real” threat on a radio show."

link: Steve Benen msnbc.com

And of course there's Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News Sunday who on cue brought up Nazis in his crazy rant:

“This is a war we’re fighting, it is not a counterterrorism operation! This is not Somalia; this is not Yemen; this is a turning point in the war on terror. Our strategy will fail yet again. This president needs to rise to the occasion before we all get killed back here at home.” - Sept. 14, 2014

YT video link: Fox News Sunday

Yep, 20 or 30 thousand guys are going to kill 319 million people by sneaking across the Mexican border with nuclear weapons which they got from their enemies, the Iranians, who presently have no such weapons, while President Obama is stuck in a sand trap somewhere on the back nine (insert percontation point [ ⸮ ] here).

In the words of Yogi Berra, "It's like déjà vu all over again."