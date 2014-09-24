Michigan Democrats introduce bills to improve women's access to healthcare | Eclectablog

If Michigan is going to force women to buy a separate abortion insurance rider in case they’re ever raped or must have an abortion to protect their health — or simply to exercise their constitutional right to choose — the least the state can do is to require every insurer to offer women this rider. Without the availability of insurance coverage, the cost to women and their health is just too high.

That’s the idea behind legislation introduced by State Senator Rebekah Warren (D-Ann Arbor) and state Representatives Pam Faris (D-Clio) and Sarah Roberts (D-St. Clair Shores), which would mandate that all health insurance companies that offer group and individual healthcare coverage must provide the option to purchase abortion service coverage.