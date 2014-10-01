Newsvine

Derek Beauchemin

 

About Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the jabberwocky. Articles: 1 Seeds: 22 Comments: 1720 Since: May 2012

Republicans attempt to woo women voters with "The most sexist Republican ad of the year" | Eclectablog

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Derek Beauchemin View Original Article: Eclectablog
Seeded on Wed Oct 1, 2014 4:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The “College Republican National Committee” has a new web ad being targeting voters in six different states, each aimed at supporting a Republican gubernatorial candidate, that Time magazine is calling “The Most Sexist Republican Ad of the Year”. The ad features young women shopping for a wedding dress and, well, I can’t really put this sort of misogyny into words. Watch for yourself. Here’s the one for Michigan featuring our very own governor Rick Snyder:

Contains video.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Member Advisory: To receive email notifications of your friend's seeds and articles go to: http://fb-derekbeauchemin1.newsvine.com/_news/2014/08/03/25142310-receiving-notifications

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor