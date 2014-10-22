Newsvine

Derek Beauchemin

 

About Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the jabberwocky. Articles: 1 Seeds: 22 Comments: 1720 Since: May 2012

FUN FACT: More net jobs have been created under Obama than both Bushes combined | Eclectablog

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Derek Beauchemin View Original Article: Eclectablog - LOLGOP
Seeded on Wed Oct 22, 2014 1:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

More net jobs have been created under Obama — 5,142,000 as of the August jobs report — than under George H.W. Bush — 2,637,000 — and George W. Bush — 1,282,000 — combined, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

 

 

 

Member Advisory: We have been experiencing a glitch with NV where members are unintentionally removed from our community. Should you find yourself posting as a visitor and haven't received any email notification from one of our admins, please contact us at HPRefugees@gmail.com so that we may rectify the problem. Thank you for your support.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor