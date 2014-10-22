FUN FACT: More net jobs have been created under Obama than both Bushes combined | Eclectablog

More net jobs have been created under Obama — 5,142,000 as of the August jobs report — than under George H.W. Bush — 2,637,000 — and George W. Bush — 1,282,000 — combined, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

