What we should have been talking about instead of Benghazi trutherism — endless war | Eclectablog

The massive strategic failures of the Bush administration continue to demand American intervention in areas where American intervention has created more crises as it has resolved. Iraq and and Afghanistan have finally rid themselves of the incompetent leaders installed under the Bush Administration. But any “democracy” that exists constantly teeters on collapse thanks to meddling of local powers or insurgents whose resiliency have been proven over and over.

And what do Republicans in Congress want to talk about? Benghazi, still.

It’s been half a decade since we’ve have any significant debate about what our goals in Iraq or Afghanistan are. And conservatives continue to demand concessions from Iran that would require us to invade and occupying that nation.

Over and over, the right refuses to learn the lesson of the last decade: American occupations in the Middle East are the problem, not the solution. Yet they feel redeemed because, some say, failing to confront and destroy ISIS will allow its brutal, senseless terrorism spread beyond the region, all the way to our shores.