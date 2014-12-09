Hensarling at center of debate over spending, Dodd-Frank and terrorism risk insurance in final days 113th Congress | Dallas Morning News

The House Republicans are trying to derail existing legislation created to protect the nation from future financial calamity -- the same type of calamity which brought down the economy in 2008 -- as part of the year-end omnibus spending bill. In other words, let the banks run amuck or we'll shut down the government.

The sticking point over that takes us back to Dodd-Frank. Republicans want changes to the reform act and Democrats are balking. It’s not clear whether these differences, if not resolved, will derail the spending bill altogether or merely scuttle plans to attach the terrorism risk extension. An aide to the Senate Democrats said that’s a question being addressed right now. The second source close to the negotiations adds only: “We have an agreement in principle but there is no final agreement until there is a successful resolution on the Dodd-Frank fixes that both sides are seeking.”

So what are the differences over Dodd-Frank?

The aide to the Senate Democrats said that the fixes to Dodd-Frank are demands by the Republicans that are currently included in three separate pieces of legislation.

Primarily, they’d amend the Volcker Rule to expand bank’s abilities to own collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. Democrats fear that the rules would make it easier for banks to own investments that are comprised of highly risky underlying bets. They also say it would unfairly benefit the giant insurance firm AIG and the nation’s largest banks.

Other proposals by the GOP include a change to the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 that would make it harder for regulators to demand posting of margins when end-users seek to hedge their commercial risks. Finally, the aide said Republicans are seeking changes in mortgage rules that currently cap points and fees at 3 percent for qualifying mortgages.